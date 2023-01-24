Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Grab your ticket to Newcastle Beer Fest on February 18 at King Edward Park before it sells out

LR
By Lisa Rockman
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle Beer Fest is a labour of love for good mates and hospitality hot shots Luke Tilse and Taiyo Namba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.