Henry and Rhonda Scruton say they are fortunate for all the people they've met through their decades in surf lifesaving.
But there would be many across the Hunter who would be even more fortunate to have met them.
The Newcastle pair, who met through surf lifesaving 28 years ago, have been awarded Australia Day honours for their efforts to keep our beaches safe.
Henry, 67, was awarded an Emergency Services Medal (ESM), while wife Rhonda, 70, has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
The pair became involved in lifesaving separately more than three decades ago.
Mr Scruton gained his Bronze Medallion in 1991, and has been president of the Hunter branch since 1996. He also holds the role of support operations coordinator where he trains, mentors and manages 19 duty officers and 35 rescue watercraft operators.
Mrs Scruton joined Swansea Belmont Surf Life Saving Club in the 1980s and went on to hold several positions in the Hunter branch, including CEO for 24 years.
This is what has made them a great team over the years, with Mrs Scruton looking after the administrative and financial side of things, while Henry's speciality has been rescue, support operations and training.
There have been many achievements for the pair in that time. Mrs Scruton said securing the branch headquarters at Tighes Hill was a proud moment for her.
"I worked really hard and got a grant and found a just-about finished factory and we set ourselves up there," she said.
For Henry, the big moment that stands out was the Pasha Bulker storm of 2007.
"The police set up a coordination within the surf club and they rang me to see if I could come and assist with rescues," he said.
"So a friend Andrew and I came down, we grabbed two rubber boats.
"We rescued a lady in the King Street Hotel. The ambulance was driving through there and got flooded so they moved the lady straight into the hotel. She had to get to the hospital quickly for a dialysis. So Andrew and I went down the street in a rubber boat with cars underneath us still with lights flashing.
"We put her into a rubber boat and took her back to another ambulance.
"Straightaway they asked us to go down to a motel across the road, they had a lady there that needed to be rescued as well. So we drove there and there's the two staff standing on top of the entry desk up to their ankles in water with the distressed lady. We were able to get her and take her back to be looked after."
They have also each led the way in different areas. Mr Scruton was the first jet ski rescue trainer in the northern area, while Mrs Scruton was the first female lifesaving CEO in the country.
The Scrutons initiated aeditors community education program to teach kids beach safety and were integral in starting a surf club at Birubi Point.
But the pair say it's the people that have been the true highlight - their fellow volunteers who dedicate their time to save people.
They've managed to grow the Hunter branch membership from about 2000 to 8000 in their time, and are still involved in the Nobbys club.
But despite all of this, they both said it was a "shock" to receive Australia Day accolades.
"I never expected it," Mrs Scruton said. "But I was really honoured and humbled and happy. We have loved every minute."
"I have a couple of friends that have received this award down south and I'm so proud of them," Mr Scruton said.
"So then to get it yourself - there's so many people that I could say 'you deserve this, you deserve this', so it's a real honour.
"We have some of the best beaches in the world. We're fortunate to live in a really top place."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
