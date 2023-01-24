Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets sign their first-ever player from Japan: Manabu Saito

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 25 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Jets have signed Japanese winger Manabu Saito. Picture by Getty Images

THE Newcastle Jets have signed the first Japanese import in their history after securing highly credentialed winger Manabu Saito until the end of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.