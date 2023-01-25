Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) has begun the process of searching for a new chairman with Paul Marjoribanks indicating his intent to "step down" after 15 "rewarding" years in the top job.
An exact timeline has yet to be revealed, but "succession planning" is now officially underway to find a replacement for Marjoribanks with candidates unlikely coming from the current NDCA executive.
"I have had an exceptionally enjoyable and rewarding time, but after 15 years we need to start the process to identify candidates to become the next chair of the NDCA," Marjoribanks told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday.
A letter was circulated to all NDCA clubs earlier this week.
"I have been chairperson of the NDCA for 15 years and this letter is to inform all clubs that it is my intention to step down," Marjoribanks wrote.
"The executive has indicated the next chairperson will not come from within the current executive, and I am asking interested member clubs to help in the process of the identification of the next chairperson.
"I appreciate all NDCA committee positions are democratically elected at the AGM but I feel it would be in the best interests of the association to start a process to identify the next chairperson before this current season ends."
NDCA club presidents are due to meet in March.
Marjoribanks is also Country Cricket NSW chairman and a Cricket NSW board member.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
