STOCKTON Surf Life Saving Club became the first in the Hunter to celebrate 115 years of service to the community Saturday, as members led by a veteran belt and reel teem marched along Mitchell Street to commemorate the milestone.
The club commenced operations in 1908 when a surf bathing club was formed up from the remnants a 19th Century rocket brigade that help rescue seafarers in peril in the local area.
The organisation went on to have a rich history punctuated by by major rescue operations including the 1955 Maitland floods, the Pasha Bulka grounding and Stockton Bight military disaster, when the club's then belt and reel team ran eight kilometres along the stretch of Stockton Beach to rescue dozens of military personnel swamped in a convoy overcome by six-metre waves.
Spanning multiple generations the veterans of these milestones events, along with those who have devoted countless hours to patrols and surf sports were present to celebrate the club's 115th anniversary.
While Stockton Life Saving Club is still a fixture on the sands ensuring the safety of weekend swimmers, it is now a gazetted emergency service with a much wider brief.
"This represents a seismic shift in the way we do business," Club secretary Callan Nickerson said.
"It doesn't mean we just patrol between the flags anymore our scope of operation has expanded.
"We now have a role to play in responding to emergencies in our community.
"Since then our members have responded to flood emergencies across the Hunter and other calls for need in communities."
Mr Nickerson also paid tribute to those joining the celebration who had distinguished the club in surf sports.
He highlighted ironman John Anderson and the two of the three surviving members of the 1959-60 junior boat crew that took the gold medal in the Australian championships, Allen Stone and Neal Thompson, as well as more recent Australian champions, John Rowland and Paul Bernard.
"It's fair to say Stockton has long been a club that has punched above its weight in surf life saving and surf sports," Mr Nickerson said.
Despite the disruption of COVID and competing demands eroding volunteers time, Mr Nickerson said the club is in a healthy position.
Patrol numbers have been maintained.
This season members have so far committed more than 2000 hours to patrols with two rescues, with a further 3000 hours and three rescues the previous season.
Member for Newcastle, Sharon Claydon congratulated the club on its achievements in the past 115 years.
"I am humbled to be in the presence of so many people who have excelled at what they do," Ms Claydon said.
"That is one of the most noble of pursuits to save lives - and sometimes under the most extraordinary circumstances.
"People (like you) who work on the front line give one of the most generous gifts to the community."
- Grant Hatch compiled this report for the Newcastle Herald, with Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
