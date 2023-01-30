Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Broadmeadow Magic product Jacob Dowse set to secure future with Perth Glory

By James Gardiner
January 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Broadmeadow Magic striker Jacob Dowse on the ball for Perth Glory. Picture Getty Images

JACOB Dowse is set to be offered a long-term deal with Perth Glory, capping a meteoric rise for the former Broadmeadow Magic attacker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.