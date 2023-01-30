JACOB Dowse is set to be offered a long-term deal with Perth Glory, capping a meteoric rise for the former Broadmeadow Magic attacker.
Dowse provided his fourth assist of the A-League campaign, whipping in a cross for David Williams to score an equaliser, in the Glory's 2-all draw with the Wellington Phoenix on Saturday night.
It was another highlight in a breakout season.
The 22-year-old signed a scholarship deal with the Glory in October after a successful trial.
He made his A-League debut off the bench in round three and, in eight appearances, has earned a reputation as an impact player on the the left-hand side.
"We have started talks with him," said Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich, who knows Dowse well from their time together at Broadmeadow. "He will stay here and step up to a professional contract which he deserves. He is comfortable and happy here.
"The lads love him. He always has a smile on his face but he also works hard and listens. The senior guys have really taken a shine to him.
"It's nice for him to get some reward and show the quality that he has. That left boot of his is certainly pretty special."
Dowse departed Broadmeadow midway through the 2022 Northern NSW NPL season to trial with Perth.
"There was no doubt in my mind that he could rise to the level if given a chance," Zadkovich said. "It was more about how much he wanted it. Was he willing to travel over here, stay in a hotel and pay his own way and sacrifice something? When he did that, it was an easy decision.
"If I am honest, there are other young talent playing in the NPL in Newcastle. There are a lot of players capable of making that step. But they all need time and they need backing. You can't just throw them in there or take them on a one-week trial and expect them to do wonders.
"It is difficult with the way the A-League is structured and the way the NPL works.
"Dowsey is a fantastic young man. He has been through a hell of a lot, but hung on to his dream of being a professional footballer.
"It is nice when a plan comes together. I'm really excited and happy for him. He has worked really hard to get this opportunity."
Next for Dowse is a date with his home-town club at Macedonia Park in Perth on Saturday night.
"He will be in the mix, for sure. He is playing too well now not to be in the mix," Zadkovich said. "He may start the game.
"It will be a big moment for him. Dowesy is a Newy boy through and through."
A Newcastle Jets junior, Dowse has overcome a series of obstacles - including three knee reconstructions - to realise a childhood dream.
Zadkovich handed Dowse his first-grade debut for Magic in 2017.
"The thing I noticed very early was that he has a very good football brain. He understands the game," Zadkovich said. "Fundamentally, he has a very good left foot and first touch. He has a knack for how to create and score goals. There was a technical aspect that a saw which I really liked.
"The other side is that I feel comfortable that he can perform under pressure when the moment comes.
"I put him on in the grand final against Edgeworth in my first year as coach at Magic. The game was in the balance and I put him on at left wingback and said make sure you arrive at the back post and be the one to score. And he did. He was 16 or 17 at the time. For a young kid to take on that information and perform so well under the pressure of that game ... to produce showed me a lot about his character."
Although still "a work in progress", Dowse has been able to deliver on the the A-League stage.
"He came on against Adelaide early in the season at half-time in a really difficult game for us," Zadkovich said. "I bought Dowsey on at left wingback. He was still unfit at that stage but the first thing he did was beat the fullback. Then he beat the fullback again and started whipping balls in. He knows how to produce.
"I haven't been easy on him. I have pushed him to test his mettle. He stayed resolute and always rocked up to training with a smile on his face.
"He is still a work in progress and has a long way to go before he can show his real quality. His body is still adapting to being a professional. We want another off-season to really put some work into him physically.
"If he keeps going down this vein and keeps his head down, then he is a good asset for an A-League club."
Zadkovich said former Jets defender Jordan Elsey was also in the frame to start on Saturday night.
Elsey was granted a mutual termination a fortnight ago by the Jets and was rushed straight into the Glory starting side against Wellington.
"Else has fitted in really well," Zadkovich said. "He stepped into the role away from home. We had a slow start and were under the pump. He kept his nerve and kept talking and coaching the boys through it.
"He is a proper leader and a quality person."
