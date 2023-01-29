Newcastle Jets bound for Glory after best win of the season

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas has challenged his players to follow up Friday's breakthrough triumph against Brisbane Roar with a win this weekend that could potentially catapult them into the A-League's top six.
After a scoreless first half, Newcastle fired four unanswered goals past the Roar to post their first win in a month and climb within a point of sixth spot, with 12 rounds to play.
Their next assignment is crossing the Nullabor to tackle Perth Glory on Saturday night, who have strung together three wins and two draws in their past five games and sit one point and two positions above the ninth-placed Jets.
Papas said was it "critical" that Newcastle parlay their best performance of the season into a second consecutive win.
"We know that we've got a tough trip away to Perth, who are doing really well at home," Papas said. "They're signing everything that moves, basically.
"But I believe in this group. I believe in the players. They've got something special between them, and we've got to continue it, that's the most important part."
Papas said the message to his players this week would be "don't get comfortable" because Friday night's game was "gone".
The Jets are set to be boosted by the arrival of Japanese import Manabu Saito, who is expected to train for the first time with his new teammates on Wednesday.
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the experienced forward will be named in the squad to Perth and take some part in the match, probably off the bench.
"He'll join the group and be available, and he'll travel with the group, I'm sure," Papas said. "We'll try to get him integrated into the group as soon as possible."
Papas was confident that after a tough run in which his team suffered seven defeats in nine games, they have turned the corner with back-to-back draws before Friday's victory.
"No one is giving us any chance, to be honest," Papas said. "But there's a lot of belief in that change room."
As well as Saito, Newcastle hope co-captain Brandon O'Neill will be cleared to return after missing four games with a knee injury.
Perth will be sweating on the fitness of new signing Adam Taggart, who missed their 2-all draw with Wellington on Saturday with a quadriceps strain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.