Finalists in the Newcastle Herald's Summer Photo Competition for 2023 have been announced and voting is now open to determine this year's People's Choice category winner.
After sifting through hundreds of entries, our judges have finalised their shortlist.
The judges will now select a winner and highly commended photographer, which will be announced in Saturday's Newcastle Herald.
Vote for your favourite photo in this year's competition below to help determine who will take out the popular crown.
Voting will close at 11.59pm on Friday evening.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
