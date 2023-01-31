Newcastle Herald
$21million funding shortfall for Stockton offshore dredging and beach renourishment works

By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 1 2023 - 7:08am, first published 5:30am
Money pit: $21mill shortfall for Stockton offshore dredging

At least an extra $21million is needed before long-term sand renourishment on Stockton Beach can occur.

