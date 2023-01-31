Newcastle Herald
Justin Fuller, convicted of manslaughter over 2018 Belmont South stabbing, to be sentenced for death threat poem to ex partner

By Nick Bielby
January 31 2023 - 4:30pm
Justin Fuller. File picture

Convicted killer Justin Fuller will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Thursday for threatening to kill his former partner in a poem he sent to her from prison.

