Convicted killer Justin Fuller will be sentenced in Newcastle District Court on Thursday for threatening to kill his former partner in a poem he sent to her from prison.
Fuller is serving a maximum jail term of nine years - he is eligible for parole in August 2024 - for stabbing his half-sister's partner Guy McCulloch five times in a Belmont South street in 2018. The now 36-year-old was found not guilty of murder in 2020, but was convicted of manslaughter.
Fuller was charged again after he sent a letter from jail to his former partner which contained a threatening poem.
He has pleaded guilty to the charge.
In a victim impact statement read to the court on Tuesday, the woman said she lived in "constant fear" since receiving the letter in 2021 and Fuller had "taken all sense of feeling safe away from me".
"I was terrified, shaking with fear; I felt sick," the woman said.
"I felt unsafe even though he was in prison."
