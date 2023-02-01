Newcastle Herald
Truth of ongoing high levels of alcohol intoxication and harm in Newcastle's CBD can't be whitewashed

By Tony Brown
February 2 2023 - 8:00am
Michael Parris's analysis in the Herald (13/1) of the likely scrapping of Newcastle's successful alcohol harm controls ("conditions") raises serious concerns, including the principles of honest, open and responsible government.

