The NWA, owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, is sending some of its biggest stars to battle top Australian wrestlers at each of the 10 festival locations, including Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Originally founded in 1948, the NWA has been a cornerstone of professional wrestling on a global scale for generations as a promotional and a governing body. Under Corgan's leadership, the NWA is reaching new heights in the sport and is growing an international fan base.