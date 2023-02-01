Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Smashing Pumpkins in Newcastle: The World Is A Vampire Festival comes to the Hunter in 2023

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Newcastle in April for The World Is A Vampire Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.