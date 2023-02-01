The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Newcastle in April for The World Is A Vampire Festival.
They will be joined by Aussie rockers Amyl & The Sniffers and RedHook.
And here's the kicker: between sets audiences will be treated to professional wrestling matches between the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).
The NWA, owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, is sending some of its biggest stars to battle top Australian wrestlers at each of the 10 festival locations, including Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Originally founded in 1948, the NWA has been a cornerstone of professional wrestling on a global scale for generations as a promotional and a governing body. Under Corgan's leadership, the NWA is reaching new heights in the sport and is growing an international fan base.
Featured talents include NWA women's world champion Kamille, NWA world tag team champions Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf, NWA world junior heavyweight champion Kerry Morton, as well as Natalia Markova, Thom Latimer, Mercurio and Missa Kate.
The Smashing Pumpkins have sold more than 30 million albums to date. Who can forget the harmonic riff of Cherub Rock and the haunting Disarm from their breakthrough album, 1993's Siamese Dream? Or the majesty of Tonight, Tonight, the nostalgic 1979 and the savage Bullet With Butterfly Wings from the 10-times-platinum Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (which was the best-selling double album of the 1990's)?
And this year, The Smashing Pumpkins will release a new album called Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.
Jane's Addiction were one of the first bands from the alt-rock movement to gain both mainstream media attention and commercial success. The band's first two studio albums, 1988's Nothing's Shocking (1988) and 1990's Ritual de lo Habitual, gave us classics like Mountain Song and Been Caught Stealing. Frontman Perry Farrell created the Lollapalooza Festival which brought alternative music to the masses from 1991 onwards.
