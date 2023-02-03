Knights hooker Jayden Brailey hopes there won't be any sort of boycott of games, but says Newcastle's playing group is united with their competition colleagues when it comes to taking action over a new collective-bargaining agreement.
The NRL and Rugby League Players Association remain at loggerheads over a new CBA despite days of lock-in negotiations between the two parties this week.
The standoff hasn't so much been about pay, but rather resources the players have sought like an expanded hardship fund, medical support fund and an inaugural CBA for the NRLW.
"It's been pretty frustrating," Brailey told the Newcastle Herald of the situation.
"A lot of the fans have been able to see what's going on.
"But it's been nice to see the unity of the playing group to try and get what we want.
"It's not about the money, it's about all the other parts of the CBA that the NRL hasn't met with us.
"It's been disappointing that we haven't got there and it's another distraction heading into the season. Hopefully the NRL can come to the table with us and meet us where we want to be."
Asked if he expected the looming trial games - this year part of a formal pre-season competition - to be impacted, Brailey said he couldn't say either way.
"It's been thrown around, but whatever decision we come to as a playing group we've got to stay united - and we are - until we get what we want," he said.
"Hopefully it sorts out and doesn't get to there."
Brailey's comments come as his teammate and RLPA delegate Adam Elliott said on Friday the players' association would likely meet over the weekend to discuss further action.
The players have already boycotted certain media opportunities targeting the NRL's own content.
"If we don't get the results in the next sort of 24-48 hours in the boardroom between our president, Clint Newton, [NRL chief executive] Andrew Abdo and [ARLC chair] Peter V'Landys, then we're going to be speaking about different action that we're going to take," Elliott said on FM radio station Hit 106.9.
"If it gets to the point where we've to do something extreme, I'm really confident all the players are going to buy into it and be working ... for that common goal."
The Warriors and Tigers are due to open the pre-season challenge on Thursday night. Newcastle play Cronulla at Gosford on Friday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
