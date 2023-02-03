Newcastle Herald
Knights united with broader playing group for further action over push for a new collective bargaining agreement

By Max McKinney
February 3 2023 - 8:00pm
Knights players at training this week. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Knights hooker Jayden Brailey hopes there won't be any sort of boycott of games, but says Newcastle's playing group is united with their competition colleagues when it comes to taking action over a new collective-bargaining agreement.

