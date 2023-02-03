Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond puts focus on improvement in A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 3 2023 - 6:58pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets, led by captain and defensive midfielder Cassidy Davis, are looking to turn around their A-League Women's season with an improved performance against Canberra this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil

Gary van Egmond concedes there are no quick fixes but will focus on a few key areas as the Newcastle Jets aim to turn around their season with a win over Canberra at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.