Gary van Egmond concedes there are no quick fixes but will focus on a few key areas as the Newcastle Jets aim to turn around their season with a win over Canberra at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday afternoon.
The club is chasing a strong finish to their A-League Women's campaign with the Jets floundering in second-last position on just seven points after 10 outings.
They are 11 points adrift of the top four with eight matches remaining.
"We want to ensure that we can do really well in these final eight games, starting on Sunday," van Egmond told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"From a season perspective, we want to do better than what we're doing on the table, so we're very mindful that we can move up the ladder."
Van Egmond returned to the Jets for a third stint this campaign as their academy technical director and women's team technical advisor.
It is understood Wilson was told she could remain part of the coaching staff but, along with assistant Scott McCarter, chose to leave.
Adamstown NPLW coach Ryan Campbell, who is also part of the Jets academy staff, will be van Egmond's assistant.
They will be asking for a steelier effort from the Jets, who have leaked a league-high 28 goals.
"I don't think there's ever a quick fix," van Egmond said.
"There obviously could be a reaction to the case of the new coach but from my perspective it's looking at the duration of these eight games, of what we can do from a training load and a training perspective to get them best prepared for each game, and this weekend is no different.
"We've conceded the most goals this year, so that has to stop ... We have to be much more desperate in defending in all areas of the field and that's something that we need to focus on as well for this game."
Van Egmond said the playing group were motivated to finish the season in the best possible position as they eyed Canberra, who beat the Jets 5-1 in Canberra on January 14. It is the first of three games in eight days for Newcastle.
"The hardest part obviously is the fact of how much respect we all have for Ash and it doesn't matter what line of work you're in, no one likes to see anyone lose their job," van Egmond said.
"That's occurred and that's something that's on the group because it's not just one individual ... for us this week the accountability as individuals, but also as a collective, is going to be super important."
Whether there will be changes to the starting side which lost 1-0 to Western Sydney last Saturday remains to be seen.
Canberra, who are eighth with 11 points, are coming off successive 5-0 defeats and will also be highly motivated for points.
"Both myself and Ryan have done a bit of an analysis of the recent games and looking to see where we feel that maybe against the Canberra team we need certain players, or a certain system," van Egmond said.
"The principles of play won't change but it could be a little bit of horses for courses. The other part is seeing who we've got in regards to fit bodies. That's also been telling over the last month or so."
The match kicks off Sunday at 4pm.
Player retention, recruitment and preparation for next season's expanded league will be a longer-term focus as well as transitioning academy products to senior level.
On Saturday, third-placed Sydney (21 points) host second-placed Melbourne City (18), leaders Western United (27) take on Perth (9) and Melbourne Victory (18) play Wanderers (11).
Adelaide (13) are at home to Brisbane (12) in the other game on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
