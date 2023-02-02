Newcastle Herald
Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill set to miss Perth homecoming through injury

By Robert Dillon
February 2 2023 - 8:00pm
Brandon O'Neill. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS co-captain Brandon O'Neill is set to miss his fifth consecutive match - and a homecoming - after being ruled out of Saturday's clash with Perth Glory at Macedonia Park with a knee injury.

