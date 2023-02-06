"I'm not the first coach within the female game to be in a situation where you're doing a full-time job but you're also having to go and do another full-time job. It's one of the biggest challenges ... It's not an excuse, it's the reality of it. It does become very tiring and, not that the players were sensing it, but I was feeling to a degree slightly burnt out with everything that I was doing ... I had two full-time jobs that I absolutely love and I gave everything to.

