A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted another man and left him with serious facial injuries on a bus travelling along Glebe Road.
Police found the man a short distance away at Hamilton South about 1am on Friday, where he was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The man was refused bail and fronted Newcastle Local Court on Saturday, where he was refused bail again.
The arrest came as part of a two-day, high-visibility proactive police operation targeting crime across the state's public transport network.
Police charged 84 people as a result of Operation Disrupt, conducted by Police Transport Command officers on Thursday and Friday with assistance from the Dog Unit.
The intelligence-driven operation targeted violence crimes, knife and weapon offences and anti-social behaviour on public transport and at transport hubs.
During the operation, officers arrested and charged 84 people with 94 offences, including 59 people who were charged with drug offences.
Nine knives were seized along with a range of prohibited drugs.
The operation is an ongoing, high-visibility deployment.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.