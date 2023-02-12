Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Fire Station at Cooks Hill uses 'private property' sign on its gate

By Damon Cronshaw
February 13 2023 - 9:00am
A "private property" sign at Cooks Hill Fire Station, which is - as far as we know - public land. Picture supplied

A colleague was walking the streets of Cooks Hill when he came across a "private property" sign at the back of Newcastle Fire Station.

