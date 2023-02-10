Jimmie Allen exploded onto the country music scene with his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane featuring two singles, Best Shot and Make Me Want To, which went to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. In 2021 he released album Bettie James Gold Edition, was nominated for best new artist at the 64th Grammy Awards and took home the new artist of the year award at the CMA Awards as well as new male artist of the year at the ACM Awards.

