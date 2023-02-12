But as every Everclear fan knows, wherever they position themselves in their audience, there is a darker, more poetic energy to many of their most famous songs. After Heartspark Dollarsign, Father of Mine recalled some of the band's most heartfelt and confronting lyrics. As Alexakis stood there and delivered them, occasionally staring out and above his adoring chorus, he looked as though he was still searching for his answers, as though his absent father might suddenly appear in the back bar. When Alexakis later teased a few fans in the front row, for looking like they were lost, he might have secretly been talking about his own memories.