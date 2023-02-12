NBN Co expands faster fibre rollout to Hunter suburbs

The federal government has announced households and businesses in dozens of Hunter suburbs and towns will be included in its rollout of faster broadband technology.
Wallsend, Stockton, Shortland, North Lambton, New Lambton, Merewether, Maryland, Lambton, Kotara, Islington, Hamilton, Glendale, Elermore Vale, Cooks Hill, Cardiff, Broadmeadow, Adamstown Heights, Adamstown, Wangi Wangi, Wallsend, Singleton, Cardiff, Glendale, Cooranbong, Cessnock, Edgeworth, Bonnells Bay, Windale, Whitebridge, Warners Bay, Valentine, Swansea, Speers Point, San Remo, Wyee, Mount Hutton, Mannering Park, Macquarie Hills, Hillsborough, Halekulani, Gateshead, Eleebana, Charlestown, Caves Beach, Cardiff, Buff Point, Budgewoi, Belmont North, Adamstown Heights, Beresfield, Kurri Kurri, Maitland, Medowie, Raymond Terrace, Rutherford, Telarah and Thornton will be able to upgrade to a full-fibre broadband connection from 2024.
The upgrades are available when an eligible household orders a higher-speed plan than would be available to them over the existing copper line.
Many houses and businesses are now connected to the broadband network via copper wire to nodes, or on-street connection boxes, carrying the fibre network.
The government is spending $2.4 billion replacing the old copper lines with high-speed fibre to 1.5 million additional premises by the end of 2025.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
