The Greens' pre-election transport strategy for Newcastle includes a trial of $3000 vouchers for residents to swap old cars for e-bikes.
The Greens strategy includes $3.5 million to trial 1000 "cars for bikes" vouchers through the Service NSW app of $3000 to buy an e-bike for residents who trade in their old and inefficient car.
"Over half the trips made by Newcastle residents are under 5km," Cr Mackenzie said.
"We want to make sure it is safe and easy for residents to leave the car at home."
The pro-cycling plan includes $8.5 million for the proposed Richmond Vale Rail Trail and $13 million to connect The Junction to Honeysuckle via a new path.
Newcastle Greens candidate John Mackenzie and upper house candidate Amanda Cohn launched the policy on Monday, six weeks before the NSW election.
The Greens plan for a "cycle-friendly Newcastle" would trial measures to make bike riding safer and more appealing across Newcastle.
Under the plan, the state government would provide City of Newcastle with $30 million over four years to implement its safe cycleways network, including the rail trail sections from Shortland to Hexham and from Hexham to Minmi and Fletcher.
The council funding would also cover design and construction of a cycleway from Parkway Avenue to Honeysuckle, $800,000 for a safer bike path from Station Street, Wickham, to Wickham Park, extending the "Copenhagen-style" riding lanes in Hunter Street, and bike links from John Hunter Hospital to New Lambton and Wallsend.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
