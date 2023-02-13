Mining industry's $6.3 billion injection into the Hunter economy

The Hunter's mining industry injected $6.3 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year, the highest level of expenditure since the 2012-13.
The NSW Minerals Council's latest member expenditure survey showed participating companies supported over 13,580 jobs in the region, an increase of over 330 jobs compared to last financial year.
It was the second highest number of jobs reported in the decade-long history of the survey.
The same companies also directly injected $6.3 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year - an increase of $200 million on the previous year and the equal highest result reported in a decade.
This is the third year in a row that direct mining spending in the Hunter has been over $6 billion and the highest since the 2012-13 financial year.
The expenditure came amid a year of record industry profits fuelled by sky-high commodity prices.
The $6.3 billion of direct mining spending in the Hunter last financial year included over $1.6 billion on wages and salaries, and $4.7 billion for goods and services purchased from over 3,000 mining supplier businesses across the Hunter region.
An economic analysis of these Survey results found the $6.3 billion of direct spending of the 27 participating mining companies in the last financial year contributed almost 30 per cent of the Gross Regional Product of the Hunter region's economy during this period, up slightly from the previous year.
"These very strong results highlight the importance of mining for the Hunter's economy, and for mining communities across the region. Mining clearly continues to provide economic strength and stability to the Hunter, supporting thousands of Hunter families and businesses," NSW Minerals Council chief executive Stephen Galilee said today.
"With an election approaching, these strong results are a timely reminder of the importance of a strong mining sector for the future of the Hunter. Thousands of Hunter locals will head to the polls on election day at least partially considering their vote based on who will best support a strong mining sector into the future."
The Hunter Renewal community organisation last week called for a greater share of coal royalties to assist the region's post mining transition.
The group's report, After the coal rush, the clean up. A community blueprint to restore the Hunter, argued that a royalty system similar to the one used in Queensland should be introduced in NSW.
It is estimated that, with a top rate of 40 per cent, the state could have recouped an extra $23billion in royalties last financial year.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
