Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

The Hunter's mining industry injected $6.3 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 13 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mining industry's $6.3 billion injection into the Hunter economy

The Hunter's mining industry injected $6.3 billion into the Hunter economy in the last financial year, the highest level of expenditure since the 2012-13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.