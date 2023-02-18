Some of the reasons for his success are definitely home-grown, like his work ethic and his recipes. And his family is in support as well, from his wife making the gluten-free cornbread on the menu, to his 12-year-old daughter assisting with Vego's Tik Tok social media account (dancing employees in uniform) to his two sons, TJ and Nash, who helped him with construction of the interiors and still work in the business.

