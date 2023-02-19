Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

No lies: Jon Stevens is a "massive fan" of Sir Rod Stewart and jumped at the chance to tour with him and Cyndi Lauper

By Lisa Rockman
February 19 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Stevens is touring Australia with Sir Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper.

Jon Stevens didn't need to be asked twice when approached to support Sir Rod Stewart on his tour of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.