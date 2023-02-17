Newcastle Herald
Marine Rescue crew rescues Central Coast kayak paddler who became stranded in water

Updated February 17 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Picture supplied

A Central Coast Marine Rescue NSW crew has saved a woman who was left stranded in the water for half an hour after capsizing her kayak on Thursday night.

Local News

