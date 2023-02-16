Newcastle Herald
Liquor & Gaming NSW issues O-week warning after Newcastle venue offers winner's height in vodka cans as prize

Updated February 17 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:36am
A promotion at a Newcastle pub offering of the winner's height in alcoholic drinks as a prize is among a handful of examples that have prompted the state's liquor authority to urge venue operators to remember the safety of patrons, as students prepare to start the university year.

