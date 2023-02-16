Coal exporters now required to supply NSW power stations

Export-focused coal companies will now be required to provide cheaper coal to NSW power stations under revised coal reservation policy directions.
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said the extension of the policy to cover export-focused mines would level the playing field among coal companies as part of the Commonwealth Government's coal price cap.
"In response to soaring coal prices caused by the war in Ukraine, the Albanese Government asked NSW to introduce a coal price cap to put downward pressure on electricity prices," Mr Kean said on Thursday.
"As a result of our efforts, federal Treasury analysis shows that future electricity prices for NSW have dropped by 41 per cent since the price caps were announced."
READ MORE:
Mr Kean said the revised policy represented a "modest ask" of coal producers, who exported more than $61 billion of coal from Newcastle last year.
"Where possible, coal mines will be required to provide power stations with the amount of coal they have supplied in the past, and export-focused mines will be required to provide additional coal needed to meet any difference," Mr Kean said.
"Export-focused coal mines that are now covered by the expanded directions will be required to provide no more than five per cent of their production."
The directions do not require any coal mine to break a pre-existing contract, including evergreen contracts to avoid impacting longstanding international commercial arrangements.
Under the national Energy Price Relief Plan, coal suppliers can apply to the Australian Energy Regulator for a higher price cap if they can demonstrate that their costs of production are above the $125 per tonne coal cap.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.