Defence Force claims proposed Hunter 'light art' tourist facility would impact Australia's military capacity

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
The Australian Defence Force Myambat Explosive Ordnance Depot at Denman.

THE federal government is claiming Australia's military capacity could be put at risk if a development proposal for a "light art" tourist facility at Denman is approved.

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

