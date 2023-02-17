Dog attacks in the Hunter dropped almost everywhere last year

LAKE Macquarie remains the dog attack capital of the Hunter despite the overall number of attacks in the region falling even as the number of dogs swells.
NSW Office of Local Government data shows there were 139 attacks involving the pets across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Cessnock, Port Stephens, Singleton, Muswellbrook Dungog and the Upper Hunter between July and September 2022.
Lake Macquarie uniformly had the highest number of attacks in every quarter of the past two financial years, with a peak of 70 attacks between January and March 2021, but the overall number of attacks in the area fell last year.
There were 231 Lake Macquarie attacks last financial year compared to 266 in the one before.
A Lake Macquarie City Council spokesman said the local government area's position near the top of dog attack numbers was "due largely to the city's large population and high rate of dog ownership".
"There are more than 93,000 registered dogs in the city, the second-largest number of any LGA in NSW," he said. "Were undertaking a citywide education campaign in a bid to reduce attack incidents, providing information to dog owners about responsible dog ownership and the importance of registration and microchipping.
"The council is also finalising a Dogs in Open Space Strategy, to help direct the provision, development and management of dog-friendly spaces in Lake Mac."
Cessnock and Muswellbrook had modest rises of 16 and five attacks respectively compared to the year before while all other councils' attack numbers declined. Overall, the region's reports fell from 642 to 567.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
