It's red carpet night for Come From Away, marking the first major musical to hit Newcastle in more than two decades.
The show had already sold almost 16,000 tickets ahead of opening night, with Civic Theatre Manager Leonie Wallace expecting sales to lift further.
"Interest in this musical has been incredible and ticket sales have exceeded our expectations, attracting audiences from as far as Tasmania, Brisbane, Armidale, Narrabri and Coffs Harbour," Ms Wallace said.
The musical tells the incredible tale of 7,000 air passengers who were grounded in Canada in the wake of 9/11, and welcomed in by a small Newfoundland community.
Producer Rodney Rigby said it was "thrilling" to bring the show to Newcastle.
"It's exactly the same production as you would have seen on Broadway for seven years, or in London ... or touring North America at the moment," he said.
The cast say performing an acclaimed show in a smaller city will bring depth to the true story.
"What I love about this show is that at the core of it, it's about connection in community," Natalie O'Donnell, who plays Diane, said.
"I'm from Geelong and there is that sense of community that Newcastle audiences will be able to see. There will be a reflection of this [city] on stage and that's really, really special," she said.
Zoe Gertz, who plays Beverley, has been with the show since it came to Australia in 2019. She's waiting to feel the "excitement" of a fresh audience when doors open on Thursday night.
"[It's about] feeling the audience really listening and taking in the story for the first time. It is special. We haven't had that for a while," Ms Gertz said. "I'm hoping that's what it's going to be like as we continue this tour.
"People talk about this theatre - it is renowned. The opportunity to be here and share the show here [is] so lovely," Ms O'Donnell said.
Come From Away is playing at Civic Theatre Newcastle until Sunday March 5.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for various community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
