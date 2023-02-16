Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Five weeks of fury as NSW Ambulance paramedics launch industrial action

By Luke Costin
Updated February 17 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five weeks of fury: NSW paramedics launch industrial action

PARAMEDICS in the Hunter and across NSW will become mobile billboards as paramedics ratchet up their campaign to get pay on par with interstate colleagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.