A-League soccer, 2023: Newcastle Jets weather Macarthur and fierce storm in longest game in A-League history

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:27pm, first published February 18 2023 - 8:00pm
A firece storm twice delayed the game in the Jets' 1-0 win over Macarthur on Saturday night. Picture Getty Images

IT set a record for the longest game in world football, but the extra time was worth the effort for the Newcastle Jets after they held on for a 1-0 win over Macarthur on a stormy Saturday night at Campbelltown Stadium.

