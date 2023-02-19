Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Piper Rodrigues is making the most of her opportunities in the country scene

By Josh Leeson
February 20 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Piper Rodrigues has shown herself to be one of the alt-country scene's freshest new talents since the release of her single King Of Cups. Picture supplied

APPLYING for the Academy of Country Music in 2020 turned out to be a sliding-doors moment for Piper Rodrigues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.