Call for Hunter advocacy groups to coordinate efforts

The Hunter's disparate array of advocacy and lobby groups needed to adopt a more coordinated approach to the Hunter's energy transition, the director of the Grattan Institute's energy program believes.
Tony Wood, who spoke at this week's Hunter Hydrogen and Energy Symposium, said governments would be wary of creating a joint transition authority made up of competing local groups.
"All of these groups can be part of it and they can have their special interests but they need to be working in a coordinated. If they don't do that the government will just get frustrated and won't support it," he said.
Hunter Jobs Alliance has been among the groups advocating for the establishment of a Hunter transition authority.
Alliance coordinator Warrick Jordan said local knowledge was essential to effectively manage the economic changes that will roll out over coming decades.
"It's about practical actions that meet economic and worker needs, and sets us up for a sustainable future," he said.
"We're hearing that loud and clear on the ground. People want to see the right structure put in place, so we can get on with actions on worker support, training, land use, and attracting good jobs in a more coordinated way.
"There couldn't be a better time to move on this and establish that regional Hunter authority many have called for. Community, industry, experts are supportive of it, and we're seeing complementary action from the Australian Government and investors. It's necessary, people support it, and it builds on progress we are already seeing."
Earlier this week the NSW Greens launched a plan for a NSW Transition Authority would have a $500million annual budget funded by the introduction of progressive coal royalties.
Business Hunter chief executive Bob Hawes said while the region's businesses were not calling for the establishment of a transition authority, if an incoming government were to move forward with such an initiative Business Hunter would advocate strongly that the voice of business be a key input.
"We need to clearly understand the "where are we now" in relation to the region transition. There is a strong sense in business that transition is primarily about the energy and decarbonising with innovation and technology being available to help drive this. We know more than 50 per cent of businesses have ambitions to decarbonise but don't know what this actually means for their business," he said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
