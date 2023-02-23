Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Matildas: Emily van Egmond in fight to earn back her starting spot ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

By Renee Valentine
February 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving Australian player Emily van Egmond, pictured in Newcastle during a Matildas camp in 2021, is eyeing her fourth World Cup. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond remains a key part of coach Tony Gustavsson's plans for world domination despite not featuring in the Matildas' starting side since last September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.