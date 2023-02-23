ARIA Hall of Famers, The Church, are returning to Newcastle this winter to tour their latest album The Hypnogogue.
The Church will finish their Australian run at the Civic Theatre on June 17, which follows a 21-city six-week tour of the US.
The Hypnogogue was released on Friday and is the Under The Milky Way and The Unguarded Moment hit-makers' 26th album of their 43-year career.
"The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done, we've never created a concept album before," The Church frontman and founding member, Steve Kilbey says.
"It is the most teamwork record we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be.
"Personally, I think it's in our top three records. The complexity, the way the songs relate to each other and the level of collaboration that has gone into the record.
"For fans of older records, give this one a chance, it will go on rewarding you for years and years. There's lots of subtle references to other artists, other songs and other times".
The current line-up of The Church features long-time drummer Tim Powles, former Powderfinger member Ian Haug (guitar), Jeffrey Cain (guitar) and Even frontman and Paul Kelly guitarist, Ashley Naylor.
Tickets are on sale from Tuesday 10am through thechurchband.net.
