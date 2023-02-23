Newcastle Knights open to releasing Dominic Young early, in exchange for a Rooster

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed they are open to expediting Dominic Young's departure if a player swap with Sydney Roosters can be negotiated.
Young, the England Test winger who has scored 18 tries in 26 NRL games for Newcastle, informed the club on Monday that he would be joining the Roosters at season's end.
The 21-year-old is under contract to Newcastle for 2023, but his decision has prompted Knights officials to inquire if the Roosters would be willing to broker an early release.
Newcastle are still in the market for a back-rower and a prop to complete their roster for 2023 and were hopeful the Roosters might be willing to part company with one of their forwards.
"We're open to anything that can make the club stronger," Knights CEO Phil Gardner told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
"We'd only be interested in doing it if we could bring someone in for maybe the next three seasons.
"Other than that, we're happy for Dominic to play out the season and I'm sure he'll give his best, because he'll want to leave on a positive note. He's a good kid, so there's no issues with that.
"But if we could do a deal that suited all parties, we'd be open to it. We live in hope."
The Roosters are reportedly reluctant to release any forwards and instead suggested they could pay a transfer fee for Young, but Gardner said: "We don't need the money."
Newcastle's willingness to swap Young comes just weeks after football director Peter Parr admitted he wanted the club to steer clear of trading-places scenarios.
The Knights have already done three such deals in the off-season, exchanging David Klemmer for Jackson Hastings, Chris Randall for Greg Marzhew and Max Bradbury for Lachlan Miller.
Parr told the Herald earlier this month "that's a cycle we'd like to break", although he added: "Of course that's going to happen from time to time, but we would like to be in a position to be identifying players that are coming off contract, rather than currently under contract."
Hastings said Young's teammates understood his decision and remained hopeful the towering speedster would play out the season on Newcastle's right flank.
"I don't read too much into the leaving early or whether he is staying or going, that's up to Dom and his management and the club," Hastngs said.
"I'm just another player at the Knights and I've got to worry about myself first and my job and the boys that are there.
"If Dom's there, we want him there. We 100 per cent want him to be a part of the club.
"No one wanted him to leave but he has made that choice and I know it was a tough one for him.
"But it's one that he feels is right for himself and you can never knock someone for doing that."
Hastings said Young was "one of the best wingers in the comp" and he was looking forward to playing alongside him.
"You can never begrudge a guy for doing what's right for himself and his family, although I would have loved to have had him at the club," he said.
"He's got an unbelievable skill set. He's big, fast, athletic and just a naturally talented player.
"I obviously wish him all the best as a mate.
"He's got a job to do for us this year though, and I know that he will put his best foot forward and continue to develop as a player going forward."
"But you can never knock a bloke for doing what's right for him and his family, it's a short career.
"I wish Dom and his family nothing but all the best, but I know he will put in the hard yards for us this year and hopefully we can finish on a high and show him that the grass might not always be greener."
