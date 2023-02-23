Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights open to releasing Dominic Young early, in exchange for a Rooster

By Robert Dillon and Max McKinney
February 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Young has agreed to join the Roosters. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed they are open to expediting Dominic Young's departure if a player swap with Sydney Roosters can be negotiated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.