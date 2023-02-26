Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wallsend, Wests, Stockton locked in three-way battle for Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend's Nathan Price scored 96 on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WALLSEND have retaken the competition lead as a three-way race for Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership continues into the last round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.