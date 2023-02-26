Newcastle Herald
Labor leader Chris Minns in the Hunter to announce 'manufacturing centre of excellence' and plans to build trains, buses and ferries

By Damon Cronshaw
February 27 2023 - 5:30am
NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp in October 2022. Picture by Marina Neil

A NSW Labor government would establish a "manufacturing centre of excellence" in the Hunter to help rebuild TAFE and boost trade skills and apprenticeships, creating hundreds of new jobs.

