Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Mulletfest 2023 returns to Kurri Kurri's Chelmsford Hotel

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 25 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's an event that has become synonymous with Kurri Kurri and it was back in hair-raising form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.