Fifteen cars have been towed in the first 10 days of no-parking zones for the Supercars track build in Newcastle East.
Special event clearways came into effect on February 13 to allow for the Newcastle 500 Supercars track to be built for the March 10-12 race.
Special event clearways are strict no-parking zones for all vehicle types, including resident permit holders and Mobility Parking Scheme permit holders.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said a $215 fee applied to motorists whose cars were towed after being left in a special event clearway during posted times.
Transport did not provide a response to a question asking what steps were taken to contact the car owners before they were towed away.
Cars are towed "to the nearest legal unrestricted park", Transport said. The Herald understands some vehicles have been taken to Bar Beach car park.
"Owners of towed vehicles can call the Traffic Information Line (132 701) to locate their vehicle," the Transport spokesperson said.
Parking restrictions have been implemented on Parnell Place and Nobbys Road this week, from Monday to Saturday between 6am and 6pm.
Last week's clearways were on Zaara Street, Shortland Esplanade and the eastern end of Scott Street, while parking restrictions will apply next week on Watt Street (Wharf Road to past Church Street), Wharf Road (Queens Wharf Hotel to Watt Street) and Church Street (Bolton Street to Watt Street).
Before the special event clearways were put in place, Transport said clearway signage was installed, notifications were distributed to nearby businesses and residences and, where possible, left on windscreens.
"A Transport for NSW staff member was in the field during the first week the clearways were implemented to help members of the public and answer questions," the spokesperson said.
Special event clearway parking restrictions will remain on various roads inside and outside of the circuit until Monday, March 13.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
