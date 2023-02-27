A POLICE operation is underway in Stockton with detectives investigating what the Newcastle Herald understands was a serious assault in the early-hours of Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to a home in Fullerton Street about 3am to reports of a disturbance.
Police are yet to release information about what occurred at the home, but it is understood investigators are looking into a serious assault in which a person was hospitalised.
The scene of the incident has been cordoned off and police officers have been door knocking in the neighbourhood asking people if they heard any noise or have CCTV of any disturbances.
More details to come.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
