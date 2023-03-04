"I think some of the main benefits of renovating are you're not paying stamp duty for a new home; you're not paying real estate fees; you're not actually moving house so you can stay in the area you enjoy," he says. So they all set to work on the house they had. The original house is situated at an angle to the block, opening up opportunities for interesting layouts and additions. The single level brick home remained as the foundation upon which the project unfolded.