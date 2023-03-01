Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why Mitch Barnett expects the Knights to kick off to him on his Warriors debut

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Barnett will play against his great mates, the Saifiti twins, for the first time on Friday night.

MITCH Barnett will put friendships on hold for 80 minutes tomorrow night as he strives to mark his NRL debut for the Warriors with a victory against his former club, the Newcastle Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.