Why Mitch Barnett expects the Knights to kick off to him on his Warriors debut

MITCH Barnett will put friendships on hold for 80 minutes tomorrow night as he strives to mark his NRL debut for the Warriors with a victory against his former club, the Newcastle Knights.
The Warriors and Knights open their 2023 campaigns at Wellington's Sky Stadium, which means Barnett is straight up against the club for whom he played 126 NRL games and won two Danny Buderus Medals as player of the year.
"It's going to be funny playing against some of the boys I'm obviously still really good mates with, but I've got to do it at some stage," Barnett told the Newcastle Herald.
"I guess Friday night is as good a time as ever."
Barnett said he would be lifelong mates with a host of Newcastle players, but in particular the Saifiti twins, Daniel and Jacob, and Lachlan Fitzgibbon, alongside whom he played for six seasons.
"A couple of those boys, Daniel and Fitzy, were groomsmen at my wedding," Barnett said. "Jacob probably should have been a groomsman too, but we just ran out of numbers.
"So that's how tight we are. They'll be my mates for life."
But regardless of their tight bonds, all have a job to do for their teams tomorrow.
"For me, it's not really about the club I'm up against," Barnett said.
"I'm at a new club and I want to put my best foot forward and have a good debut for the Warriors.
"We want the two points and so will they, which is all that really matters."
Barnett predicted the Saifitis would have a warm reception planned, literally from the kick-off.
In his new role as front-rower, he could well be required to take the first hit-up of the game.
More renowned as a back-rower or lock, Barnett signed a three-year deal under former Warriors (and Knights) coach Nathan Brown to play on an edge.
But Brown was sacked before Barnett could cross the Tasman, and new coach Andrew Webster is intent on converting him into a prop.
"I signed here with the intention of playing back row, which is what Browny and I discussed," the 28-year-old said.
"But then they changed coaches and Webby took over, and the plans changed.
"I'm just trying to embrace it. It's not that different to playing 13, which I've done a lot of in the past.
"It's just a position I'm trying to nail and do my job for the team."
Part of that role will involve kick-off returns.
"If they kick towards me, which I dare say they will, the big Saf boys will be coming at me," he said.
"Either way, it'll be me or Addin [Fonua-Blake].
"It's just another job, for me. It's just one of those ones where you have to bite down on the mouthguard and get the job done."
Barnett said he will catch up with his former teammates after the game, and possibly even before it, given that the Knights arrived in Wellington on Wednesday.
While he is enjoying life in Auckland, he plans to return to Newcastle post-football.
"I love Newcastle and that's where we're planning to settle down," he said.
"And once my career is over, I'll be proud to wear a Knights polo shirt and come along to Old Boys day."
Knights veteran Tyson Frizell said his teammates had plenty of respect for Barnett.
"He's a tough and aggressive player," he said. "He's a guy that we liked playing with, and I'm sure the Warriors boys are seeing that side of him now."
"He'll be wanting to put his best foot forward."
