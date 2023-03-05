Newcastle Herald
Allan Cronin's photo of a willy wagtail on the back of an eastern grey kangaroo in Wollemi National Park wins award

By Damon Cronshaw
March 6 2023 - 9:30am
This photo of a kangaroo with a friend in Wollemi National Park won the animals and plants section of a National Parks photo competition. Picture by Allan Cronin

The Wollemi National Park is a wilderness that stretches from the Blue Mountains to the Lower Hunter.

