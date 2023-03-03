ONCE synonymous with rain, Newcastle show is looking on the sunny side for 2023 - and it's paying off.
The first crowds, including 450 school children, ventured into the Broadmeadow showground on Friday, making the most of clear skies and smaller crowds, and exploring the event's attractions.
Show general manager Emma Spencer said mild weather offered a boost to the not-for-profit event, with rain in recent years forcing the cancellation of some competitions.
"It just means everyone that's coming along has everything to see," Ms Spencer said.
The show continues on Saturday and Sunday, where gates open from 9am with horse classes in the Centre Ring, showcases on the Community Stage and kids attractions in the Cubby House.
There is a chance of a shower about the Lower Hunter on Saturday afternoon and a thunderstorm in the Upper Hunter that afternoon.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
