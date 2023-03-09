The Newcastle 500 has wrapped up with a Sunday race win from Shane van Gisbergen.
Newcastle Herald journalists were trackside all weekend bringing readers live updates throughout the three-day event.
Relive the entire event with the Herald blog below and enjoy all of the action, photos, updates, interviews and an inside look at the atmosphere from the Supercars precinct.
The Newcastle 500 hosted the first race of the Gen3 era as the new seventh generation Mustang took on General Motors' Chevvy Camaro, which replaced its Holden vehicles in this year's series. It was also the first time local racing fans could be trackside after the event was forced to take a COVID-induced hiatus.
