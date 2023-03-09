Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Mo'Jo explores family history and superstition on concept album Oro, Plata, Mata

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mo'Ju's new album Ora, Plata, Mata was inspired by their late uncle Peque Gallaga's 1982 war film, which referenced a Spanish-Filipino architectural superstition. Picture supplied

MO'JU describes the release of their ARIA Award-nominated 2018 album Native Tongue like being "cracked" open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.