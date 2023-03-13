Newcastle Herald
Former Greens MLC Jeremy Buckingham heads Legalise Cannabis Party NSW Legislative Council ticket for March 25 election

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Legalise Cannabis Party lead candidate Jeremy Buckingham with Newcastle's Karen Burge, also on the ticket. Picture by Simone De Peak

NOT so long ago, anyone campaigning for a parliamentary seat on a cannabis reform ticket would congratulate themselves on a job well done if they secured enough votes to get their deposit back.

